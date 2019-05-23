Shillong Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Vincent H Pala of Congress wins

Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 9,79,521 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,99,978

Male electors: 4,79,543

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Mowkaiaw, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Umsning, Mawryngkneng and other Assembly constituencies were added. Shillong was divided into North, South, West, East Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Mawhati, Nongpoh, Jirang, Umsning, Umroi, Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem, Nongthymmai, Nongkrem, Sohiong, Mawphlang, Mawsynram, Shella, Pynursla, Sohra, Mawkynrew, Mairang, Mawthadraishan, Nongstoin, Rambrai Jyrngam, Mawshynrut, Ranikor, Mawkyrwat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Paty Ripple Kyndiah was elected as the MP. Kyndiah won again in 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Vincent H Pala became the MP. Vincent repeated his victory in 2014 elections when he won by a majority of 40,379 votes.

Demographics: The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong city is home to 1,43,229 people, according to the Census 2011. The constituency is, however, spread across 36 Assembly constituencies. Most of the population belongs to the Khasi tribe and 46.49 percent practice Christianity. A total of 41.95 percent practice Hinduism. Incumbent Vincent Pala faces Jemino Mawtoh of the United Democratic Party in the election.

