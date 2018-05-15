Shikaripura election results 2018 live updates: BS Yeddyurappa now leads in the constituency with 25, 769 votes.
An hour after counting in the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka began, early trends show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in over 100 seats, with the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa leading in his constituency of Shikaripura.
Yeddyurappa has been contesting from the constituency of Shikaripura in Shivamoga district since 1983, having lost only once. He won the seat in 2013 as well— by 69,126 votes — against HS Shanthaveerappagowda of the Congress.
Determined to make a comeback in its only southern bastion, the BJP is currently leading in 98 seats and the Congress in 61 of the 222 constituencies that went to the polls on Saturday.
The Janata Dal(Secular) of former prime minister HD Dewe Gowda, which has been expected to play the role of a kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly, is leading in 45 seats, reports from counting centres from across the state said.
Analysts said the BJP was leading in Lingayat dominated seats and the JD-S in Vokkaliga dominated areas. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress was leading in the Badami constituency.
A party or group of parties will have to cross the 112 mark to form government.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 15, 2018 12:39 PM
Highlights
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa leads in the constituency he has been contesting in since 1983
11:54 (IST)
10:55 (IST)
Vote share of parties as of 10.30 am: BJP slightly ahead of Congress with 38.2 percent across the state
BJP- 38.2%, 26,32,463 votes
INC - 37.3%,25,71,086 votes
JD(S) - 17.4%,11,965 votes
IND - 3.6%, 2,45,136 votes
BPJP - 0.5%, 31,507 votes
BSP - 0.4%, 28,947 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 22,362 votes
AIMEP - 0.3%, 20,897 votes
CPM - 0.2%,10,579 votes
SDPI - 0.1%, 9,798 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 58,777 votes
10:48 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
A decisive blow against the narrative of BJP being a 'north Indian party'
As BJP seems to be inching closer to the magic figure of 112 (some channels show it has already crossed that mark in terms of leads) it is evident that Karnataka voters have kept alive their practice of changing governments every five years. But it would be a mistake to see this result only from the prism of anti-incumbency. This is BJP's best-ever result (assuming the numbers hold) in Karnataka and it reverses whatever narrative that may have formed post some bypoll defeats. It also demolishes the urban myth around BJP being a "north Indian" party and that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's popularity is restricted to the north of Vindhyas.
10:11 (IST)
10:09 (IST)
