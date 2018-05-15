Shikaripura election results 2018 live updates: BS Yeddyurappa now leads in the constituency with 25, 769 votes.

An hour after counting in the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka began, early trends show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in over 100 seats, with the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa leading in his constituency of Shikaripura.

Yeddyurappa has been contesting from the constituency of Shikaripura in Shivamoga district since 1983, having lost only once. He won the seat in 2013 as well— by 69,126 votes — against HS Shanthaveerappagowda of the Congress.

Yeddyurappa is currently leading in the constituency with 5,533 votes ahead of Congress' Goni Malatesha, who has gained 2,113 votes so far.

Determined to make a comeback in its only southern bastion, the BJP is currently leading in 98 seats and the Congress in 61 of the 222 constituencies that went to the polls on Saturday.

The Janata Dal(Secular) of former prime minister HD Dewe Gowda, which has been expected to play the role of a kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly, is leading in 45 seats, reports from counting centres from across the state said.

Analysts said the BJP was leading in Lingayat dominated seats and the JD-S in Vokkaliga dominated areas. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress was leading in the Badami constituency.

A party or group of parties will have to cross the 112 mark to form government.

