Shikara carrying BJP workers, journalists capsizes during rally in Srinagar's Dal lake; no one injured
The shikara rally was led by Union minister Anurag Thakur. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, SDRF personnel and police.
BJP workers and journalists fell into Srinagar's Dal Lake as a shikara capsized on Sunday during a campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, according to several media reports.
The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally, reported news agency PTI. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and police.
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told NDTV that everyone on the shikara was safe. "There were many mediapersons on the boat. Thankfully everyone is safe. It was a very good rally at Dal Lake. The boat capsized when it reached the shore," Hussain told the channel. As per the NDTV report, those rescued include at least four BJP leaders and several camerapersons.
Hussain and Tarun Chug were also present in the shikara rally led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
The incident occurred on a day when polling for the sixth phase of the DDC polls was held in 31 DDC constituencies — 14 in Kashmir Division and 17 in Jammu Division.
The DDC polls, which are being held along with by-elections to panchayats, is the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganized as a Union Territory last year.
The maiden DDC elections, to be conducted in eight phases, commenced on 28 November, and the counting of votes is slated to take place on 22 December.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls: Over 41% voter turnout till 1 pm in fourth phase of election
As per official figures, Bandipora thus far recorded the highest turnout in the Kashmir division with 44.82%, in the Jammu division, Doda was the highest with 67.86%
J&K DDC polls: Four govt employees suspended for dereliction of duty, violation of MCC
Along with MCC violations, the employees were also suspended due to "alleged involvement in political activities". A spokesperson said that officials will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter
J&K DDC polls: BJP accuses Gupkar Alliance of deceiving people; NC hits back, asks saffron party to focus on development
The National Conference said since the BJP leaders cannot talk about what they have done in the last six years, they are harping on issues which do not pertain to the development of panchayats