Shevgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shevgaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Shevgaon

Constituency Number—222

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—3,40,390

Female Electors—1,62,170

Male Electors—1,78,214

Third Gender—6

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–Formerly known as Shivgram, Shevgaon is a city in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The National Congress Party's hold on this Assembly constituency, which lasted from 1999 to 2014, was broken by by the BJP. In 2014, Monika Rajiv Rajale of the BJP, who netted 1,34,684 votes, defeated NCP candidate and three-time MLA Ghule Narendra Marutraoji, who received 81,500 votes.

In 2019, Subhash Trimbak Sable from Bahujan Samaj Party and advocate Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao of NCP will be challenging incumbent MLA Rajale.

