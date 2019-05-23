Sheohar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Co-presented by


May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RJD Syed Faisal Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Shamim Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rama Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Anil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BAZP Anand Kumar Maurya 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Devendra Prasad Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVP Jagdish Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Upendra Sahani 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Nandan Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHS Shyam Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Prabhu Narayan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Nabi Hussain 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abul Kalam Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Dayal Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raj Kumar Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kedar Nath Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Mukesh Kumar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
Sheohar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,89,724

Female electors: 6,95,045

Male electors: 7,94,679

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Madhuban, Chiraia, Dhaka, Sheohar, Riga, Belsand

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mohammed Anwarul Haque won the seat in 1999 on the RJD ticket but lost when he contested on a BJP ticket in 2004 to RJD’s Sitaram Singh. Since 2009, BJP’s Rama Devi has been the MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sheohar district and parts of Purvi Champaran, Sitamarhi districts. Dominated by Rajputs, the region is a Maoist-hit area and receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Sheohar district has a population of 6,56,246 people of which 5.52 lakh are Hindus.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:08:52 IST

