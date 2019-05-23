Sheohar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sheohar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,89,724

Female electors: 6,95,045

Male electors: 7,94,679

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Madhuban, Chiraia, Dhaka, Sheohar, Riga, Belsand

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mohammed Anwarul Haque won the seat in 1999 on the RJD ticket but lost when he contested on a BJP ticket in 2004 to RJD’s Sitaram Singh. Since 2009, BJP’s Rama Devi has been the MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sheohar district and parts of Purvi Champaran, Sitamarhi districts. Dominated by Rajputs, the region is a Maoist-hit area and receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Sheohar district has a population of 6,56,246 people of which 5.52 lakh are Hindus.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.