Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Ex-Delhi CM cremated with full state honours, say reports; leaders from across party lines present

Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, was cremated on Sunday with full state honours, News18 reported. Leaders across party lines paid their last respects to the three-time chief minister, who is credited with the progress of the national capital since she became chief minister in 1998.
Union minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the funeral of senior Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at Nigambodh ghat on Sunday, News18 reported.
The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday. Three-term chief minister Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 81.
"Delhi govt has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former chief minister and veteran leader Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. She will be accorded a state funeral," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.
In view of Dikshit's demise, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy cancelled their scheduled trip to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. "The news of the demise of former chief minister of Delhi, Mrs. Sheila Dikshit, is very sad. May God give peace to her soul, and give the family the strength to bear this loss," Sisodia said on Twitter.
Several other political leaders also condoled Dikshit's death. Hailing her as "a politician par excellence", leaders from various parties paid tributes to the former Delhi chief minister on Sunday.
Stating that her contribution to the capital will never be forgotten, National Conference's Omar Abdullah paid respects to the veteran Congress leader at her residence. Joining Abdullah were former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani.
"She was a well-known leader in the nation. I had the good fortune of working alongside her for some time as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I never saw her lose her cool or treat someone badly, people will never forget what she has done for Delhi. Today when she is no more I pay my tributes on behalf of my father and people from my state. I pray her soul gets peace," Abdullah told reporters.
Dikshit died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in the national capital. She is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system. Politicians cutting across party line have paid tributes to the Congress leader by visiting her residence where her mortal remains were kept, and through their tweets.
CPI lawmaker D Raja and his party colleague Atul Anjan also paid tributes to Dikshit on Sunday. Delhi Archbishop Anil Kuto also arrived at her Nizamuddin residence to pay respects.
The Congress stalwart's mortal remains have been kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East, and her last rites will take place later today at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.
Dikshit was so far the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998. She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She contested from North East Delhi but lost to BJP's Manoj Tiwari.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:18 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours
Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, was cremated on Sunday with full state honours, News18 reported. Leaders across party lines paid their last respects to the three-time chief minister, who is credited with the progress of the national capital since she became chief minister in 1998.
15:52 (IST)
15:28 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi writes to Sheila Dikshit's son, Sandeep
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday wrote to Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit condoling his mother's death on Saturday. She said, "I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it. I came to share my husband's regard for Sheilaji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her.
"She worked with such vision and dedication to transform Delhi, to make it a much better place to live in for all its citizens, including the poorest, and that tremendous achievement remains her lasting legacy."
15:08 (IST)
LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj pay respects to Sheila Dikshit
BJP patriarch LK Advani and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday paid homage to Sheila Dikshit at her residence on Sunday. NCP leader Shanker Singh Vaghela also paid respects to Dikshit.
"I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being," Swaraj tweeted.
15:05 (IST)
Amit Shah likely to attend funeral, say reports
Union minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the funeral of senior Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at Nigambodh ghat on Sunday, News18 reported.
14:54 (IST)
Delhi govt declares two-day mourning in honour of Sheila Dikshit
14:49 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot pays last respects to Sheila Dikshit
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot paid his respects to Sheila Dikshit, to passed away after a cardiac arrest on Saturday.
14:34 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit at the party's headquarters on Sunday.
14:22 (IST)
Kamal Nath pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath paid tribute to senior Congress leader Sheila Dixit, at the party headquarters on Sunday.
13:42 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's last rites to be held at Nigambodh Ghat today
Sheila Dikshit's last rites will reportedly be held at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday. Scores of people turned up to pay homage to her as her mortal remains were brought to the Congress headquarters on Sunday.
The three-time chief minister and senior Congress leader, who gave Delhi its modern look, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Congress workers jostled to have a glimpse of their leader as the body was brought in a glass casket from her Nizaumuddin residence to the party headquarters.
The truck carrying the casket moved slowly as the road was packed with supporters who chanted 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega Sheila ji ka naam rahega'.
13:39 (IST)
Senior Congress leaders pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid tributes to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at the party headquarters on Sunday. Dikshit's mortal remains arrived at the Congress headquarters from her residence in Nizamuddin earlier on Sunday.
"I used to look up to her for advice in politics. She became like an elder sister and a friend. I am sure all my colleagues will also miss her. Apart from politics, she had a great affinity for arts and caricature which made her different from other politicians. Of course, Delhi will never forget her for the work she did here. She literally transformed Delhi," Sonia told reporters.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Kapil Sibal also paid tributes to Dikshit at the party headquarters.
13:37 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was like an elder sister to me: Sonia Gandhi
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who worked closely with Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, condoled her death on Sunday and said that she will "always remember her".
She said, "She (Dikshit) was a great support for me. She became almost an elder sister & a friend. This is a big loss for Congress party. I will always remember her."