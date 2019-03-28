Shatrughan Sinha meets Rahul Gandhi, likely to join Congress on 6 April; says will fight polls from Patna Sahib

New Delhi: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP, met Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday and is likely to join the Congress on 6 April.

Sinha met Rahul at his residence in Delhi and Congress's Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha, working president Akhilesh Singh and the Congress's legislature party leader in Bihar Sadanand Singh were among those present during the meeting.

On joining the Congress and fighting the polls against the BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sinha said whatever be the situation, he will fight the polls from Patna Sahib.

He said the announcement would be made on the auspicious occasion of 'Navratra'. According to sources, Sinha is expected to join the Congress on 6 April.

Sinha also wants that at the time of his joining, Congress and RJD leaders are present as a show of unity for the grand alliance, the sources said. The Patna Sahib seat is currently held by dissident Sinha, who has often openly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.