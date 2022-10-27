New Delhi: The BJP Thursday said that senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s ‘marginalisation’ has begun after he did not get a place in a 47-member Steering Committee constituted by the newly appointed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

‘Gandhis won’t spare anyone’

On Thursday, BJP’s Amit Malviya in a post on Twitter said, “Shashi Tharoor’s marginalisation in the Congress has begun in right earnest. Mallikarjun Kharge, the new Congress president, has drawn up a list of forty three member steering committee, but Tharoor doesn’t find a mention in it…”

He went on to say, “Gandhis won’t spare anyone.” Malviya also asked if senior Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is next to meet the same treatment as Tharoor.

No place for Tharoor in Kharge's Congress Steering Committee

Tharoor, who lost out to Kharge in the Congress presidential race, is not a part of the newly constituted 47-member Steering Committee to function in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Notably, CWC was the highest decision making body of the Congress till the new Steering Committee was constituted.

The Steering Committee was formed by Kharge on Wednesday, soon after he took charge as first non-Gandhi president of the Congress party.

The panel has senior and veteran leaders including Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Anand Sharma, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, among others.

Pledge my fill support, cooperation to Kharge: Tharoor

Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, pledged his full support and cooperation to the new AICC chief in taking the party forward. In a tweet, he said: "Gathered for a brief chat after Kharge ji sat in his new office for a symbolic moment. Pledged him my full support & cooperation in taking Congress forward."

Tharoor also shared a picture sitting with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi after the ceremony at the party headquarters earlier on Wednesday.

Tharoor earlier also congratulated Kharge on his official assumption of the duties of the Congress president, and wished him success.

Kharge defeated Tharoor, bagging over 84 per cent of the votes in the Congress presidential election. Kharge polled 7,897 votes out of 9,385, while Tharoor got 1,072.

