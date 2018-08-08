You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Shashi Tharoor criticises Narendra Modi for 'silence' on cow vigilantism and rising intolerance

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 23:07:11 IST

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on cow vigilantism and "rising intolerance" in the country and said the "Hindu rashtra project" being promoted in the name of nationalism would be a fundamental betrayal of India's past and its constitutional values. People, he said, are being made to go through an "acid test", and those who do not agree to utter "Bharat mata ki jai" at the insistence of the government are being victimised.

"They (the ruling dispensation) are betraying the central Hindu value of tolerance which has given us six and half decades of communal harmony in the country and they have done so in the name of nationalism which is in itself unpatriotic," he said. "This Hindu rashtra project will be a fundamental betrayal of the past of India, it will be a fundamental betrayal of the constitutional values of our country."

File image of Shashi Tharoor. AFP

File image of Shashi Tharoor. AFP

Tharoor, who was delivering the Shihab Thangal memorial lecture, spoke at length interspersed with stories which described the secular values which Thangal uphold. He was a rallying force behind the Hindu and Muslim unity in Kerala, Tharoor said.

"I have great hope that Thangal's ideas will not succumb to the narrow-minded approach of those who are not just betraying the nation but the very religion they claim have the right to speak," he said, targeting the BJP and its ideology.

He drew parallel between the writings of English novelist George Orwell on nationalism and the ideas being propagated currently in the country -- that of "obsession, instability and indifference to reality".

Talking of instability in the country, he cited the recent Home Ministry statistics presented in Parliament, according to which "there have been 70 cases of cow vigilantism in the country, most of which were recorded during the last four years. Besides, there have been a record number of communal incidents".

"But have we had a word from the prime minister? The prime minister should be the moral conscience of the nation. He should speak to the nation. He should reassure, but the prime minister prefers silence. He used to criticise the previous prime minister for his silence... It is time we asked the prime minister to break his silence on issues which we want to hear about, issues which have caused so much pain," he said.

Invoking the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, who is often cited by the prime minister, Tharoor said that in Hinduism, Vivekananda has taught us a religion of acceptance and tolerance. He also recalled Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, saying they wanted freedom for India which would be inclusive freedom.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 23:07 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores