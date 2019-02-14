Sharmistha Mukherjee resigns as Delhi Congress communication head; replaced by Ramakant Goswami

New Delhi: Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, on Thursday resigned from the post of Communication Head of Delhi Congress. She has been replaced by Congress leader Ramakant Goswami.

Few weeks ago, Sharmistha had attributed the Bharat Ratna honour declared for Pranab Mukherjee to his struggle.

“My father has struggled very hard to come to this achievement. Whosoever has been there in his long and eventful journey, I would like to express my deepest gratitude and thanks to them,” she said.

Pranab Mukherjee’s name was declared for India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, along with noted singer Bhupen Hazarika and noted social worker Nanaji Deshmukh, both posthumously.

Expressing her deepest gratitude to the people who have supported her father in his long and eventful journey, Sharmistha said, “It is a great joy and proud moment for the entire family.”

