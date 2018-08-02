Sharad Yadav meets Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, says votes shouldn't be divided in favour of BJP

Bhopal: Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal on Thursday.

Yadav did not elaborate the issues discussed in these meetings but stressed that the common aim was to ensure votes did not get divided in favour of the BJP.

He met Nath at the latter's Shyamala Hills residence while the meeting with Singh took place at the VIP Guest House in Bhopal.

"It was more of an apolitical meeting. But there is a need to ensure that division of votes does not take place and for that we are working with everyone," Yadav told reporters.

Nath called it a fruitful meeting and said that division of votes should not happen as that was advantageous to the BJP.

Replying to a query on the number of seats the Congress was willing to give probable allies in the Assembly polls slated for later this year, Nath said that what was more important was to stop the BJP from winning.

"It is not a question of the number of seats. More important is to stop the BJP from coming to power and end its divisive politics. The criteria is winnability. Our aim is (to forge) an alliance and we are working in that direction," Nath said.

Yadav also met former state party president Arun Yadav and shared the dais with like-minded leaders and Congress leaders (Sandeep Dikshit) during his day-long visit to the state.

A native of Hoshangabad district in MP, Yadav got elected to the Lok Sabha two times from Jabalpur.