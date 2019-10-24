Shahuwadi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shahuwadi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Shahuwadi

Constituency Number—277

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—287443

Female Electors—138607

Male Electors—148834

Third Gender—2

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, the Shiv Sena candidate Satyajit Babasaheb Patil (Aba) Sarudkar won 74,702 votes against the JSS candidate Kore Vinay Vilasrao (Savarkar)’s 74314 votes for the seat.

In 2009, the JSS candidate Kore Vinay Vilasrao (Savarkar) won 73912 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Patil Satyajit Babaso’s 65601 votes. In 2004, the Shiv Sena candidate Satyajit Babasaheb Patil (Aba) Sarudkar won 51,075 votes against Congress candidate Karnsinh Sanjaysinh Gaikwad’s 44,600 votes for the seat.

In 1999, Congress candidate Gaikwad Sanjaysinh Jayasingrao won 54108 votes against NCP candidate Patil Babasaheb Yeshwantrao’s 48451 for the seat.

In 2019 elections Shiv Sena's Satyajit Babasaheb Patil (Aba) Sarudkar will be defending his seat against Gautam Jagannath Kamble of BSP, JSS candidate Kore Vinay Vilasrao (Savarkar) among others.

