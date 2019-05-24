Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 27
Total electors: 19,79,294
Female electors: 8,79,274
Male electors: 11,00,020
Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes
Delimited: Yes. Powayan Assembly constituency was once part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.
Assembly Constituencies: Dadraul, Jalalabad, Katra, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jitendra Prasad of the Congress won the seat in the 1999 elections, while Jitin Prasada retained the seat for the Congress in the next elections. Mithlesh Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009 before Minister of Sttate for Agriculture Krishna Raj won the seat for the BJP.
Demographics: Lodh, an OBC community, is an influential vote bank in this constituency. Dalit community, to which the current MP belongs, is also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. The Shakya, Maurya, Kushwaha and Saini communities are the other notable castes in this constituency.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:10:07 IST