Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 19,79,294

Female electors: 8,79,274

Male electors: 11,00,020

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Powayan Assembly constituency was once part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Dadraul, Jalalabad, Katra, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jitendra Prasad of the Congress won the seat in the 1999 elections, while Jitin Prasada retained the seat for the Congress in the next elections. Mithlesh Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009 before Minister of Sttate for Agriculture Krishna Raj won the seat for the BJP.



Demographics: Lodh, an OBC community, is an influential vote bank in this constituency. Dalit community, to which the current MP belongs, is also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. The Shakya, Maurya, Kushwaha and Saini communities are the other notable castes in this constituency.

