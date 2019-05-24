Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:10:07 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Arun Kumar Sagar 688,990 Votes 58% Votes
BSP Amar Chandra Jauhar 420,572 Votes 35% Votes
INC Brahm Swaroop Sagar 35,283 Votes 3% Votes
CPI Manish Chandra Kori 9,464 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 9,037 Votes 1% Votes
IND Shyamacharan 5,308 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arun Kumar 2,837 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vineet 2,604 Votes 0% Votes
NSRP Manohar Lal Saroj 2,342 Votes 0% Votes
SYVP Kishan Lal 2,250 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Narveer Fauji 2,104 Votes 0% Votes
BKSD Sohan Pal Alias Sonpal 1,712 Votes 0% Votes
MKP Ramesh Chandra Verma 1,344 Votes 0% Votes
BBP Dharmvir Balmiki 1,159 Votes 0% Votes
JSSP Kuwar Pal Singh Gautam 1,151 Votes 0% Votes
Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 19,79,294

Female electors: 8,79,274

Male electors: 11,00,020

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Powayan Assembly constituency was once part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Dadraul, Jalalabad, Katra, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jitendra Prasad of the Congress won the seat in the 1999 elections, while Jitin Prasada retained the seat for the Congress in the next elections. Mithlesh Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009 before Minister of Sttate for Agriculture Krishna Raj won the seat for the BJP.

Demographics: Lodh, an OBC community, is an influential vote bank in this constituency. Dalit community, to which the current MP belongs, is also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. The Shakya, Maurya, Kushwaha and Saini communities are the other notable castes in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:10:07 IST

fp-premium

Top Stories


