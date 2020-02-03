Shahdara Assembly Elections 2020: AAP incumbent MLA Ram Niwas Goyal takes on Congress' Narender Nath and BJP's Sanjay Goyal

Shahdara Assembly Elections 2020: The Shahdara Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to polls on 8 February with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding a candidate in the seat it has traditionally left empty for its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Congress entrusting the race for the seat to three-time MLA Narender Nath.

The ruling AAP has fielded sitting MLA Ram Niwas Goyal, while the Sanjay Goyal will fight the election on BJP's ticket.

Past election result:

In the last election held in 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ram Nivas Goel won the seat.

In 2013, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jitendra Singh Shanty had won the seat, and prior to that in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Dr Narendra Nath was elected as the MLA.

The electorate of Delhi, which will be voting on 8 February, is made up of 80,55,686 registered male voters, 66,35,635 registered female voters, and 815 registered voters of the third gender. Additionally, 55,823 differently-abled voters are also likely to vote. The electorate also comprises of 489 non-residing voters for the 2020 Assembly polls.

Here is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 62

Total electors: 1,18,432

Male: 90,585

Female: 79,368

Transgender: 6

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 69 percent

Polling stations: 155

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.