Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Shahbad profile: Converted to a reserved seat in 2009, BJP readies for showdown with opponents

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Shahbad Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,60,784

Female electors: 75,618

Male electors: 85,164

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Shahbad held its first elections as a reserved constituency in 2009 when INLD’s Jitender Kumar lost to Congress’ Anil Dhantori by 3,741 votes. In the previous elections in 2005, when Shahbad was not reserved, the Congress gained over the INLD with less than 2,000 votes. In its last elections in 2014, Shahbad saw the emergence of the BJP in power as its candidate Krishan Kumar Bedi defeated INLD’s Ram Karan in a close call with only 562 votes.

Demographics: Previously famous for the manufacturing of scissors and musical instruments, Shahbad is entrenched with a deep history involving Mughal rulers and Sikh warriors. In its past four elections, only two women have contested -- one in 2005 and 2014 each. Shahbad has contributed numerous hockey players for both the national and railway teams of India.