Shahapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shahapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra Assembly election. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name— Shahapur

Constituency Number—135

District Name—Thane

Total Electors— 248705

Female Electors—117933

Male Electors—130772

Third Gender—0

Reserved— Yes (ST)

Result in previous elections—In 1999, Daroda Daulat Bhika of Shiv Sena won this seat with 29,293 votes against Barora Mahadu Nago of NCP who netted 24,923 votes. In 2004, the former runner up from NCP Barora Mahadu Nago defeated the sitting MLA with a total of 47,895 votes. In 2009, Daulat Bhika Daroda of Shiv Sena regained control over this constituency with 58,334 votes to his name. In 2014, NCP's Barora Pandurang Mahadu who was last year's runner up came to power again by defeating the sitting MLA with a total of 56,813 votes to his name.

In 2019, Shiv Sena will be fielding former NCP member and incumbent MLA of the constituency Barora Pandurang Mahadu.

Demographics: The Shahapur Assembly constituency is one of the 24 constituencies in Thane district and is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

