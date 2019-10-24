Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Shahada Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 09:59:18 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rajesh Udesing Padvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPM Mali Jaysing Devchand 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Eng.jelsing Bijala Pawara 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Adv.padmakar Vijaysing Valvi 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Shahada is one of the four Assembly seats reserved under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Nandurbar district

  • There are 3.2 lakh voters in the BJP stronghold with 1,58,616 female electors and 1,61,637 male electors

  • In 2014, Padvi U Kocharu of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

  Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October 2019 in a single phase along with Haryana while counting of votes will take place on 24 October

Shahada Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Nandurabar district — Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar, Nawapur.

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name – Shahada

Constituency Number — 2

District Name — Nandurbar

Total Electors — 3,20,258

Female Electors — 1,58,616

Male Electors — 1,61,637

Third Gender— 5

Reserved — Yes (ST)

In 2014, Padvi U Kocharu of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 09:59:18 IST

