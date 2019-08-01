Several Rajya Sabha MPs give Zero Hour notice for Parliament session today; BJP, TMC, RJD to raise issues on infrastructure, education

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha is likely to take up several discussions in its Zero Hour as several MPs of the Upper House have given "Zero Hour notices" on a host of issues.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has given a Zero Hour notice over the "establishment of a major port at Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh", while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha gave a Zero Hour notice over "setting aside the principle of social justice in the ongoing admission process at universities".

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "alleged disrespect is shown to Hindi and other languages in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) competitive exams". Also, Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has given Zero Hour notice on "Need to create a conducive atmosphere for entrepreneurs to flourish".

Zero Hour may be defined as the interregnum between the end of Question Hour and the beginning of the regular listed business in the House. In other words, it is the time which begins at 12 o'clock after Question Hour which is from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The sittings of the Rajya Sabha, which were earlier scheduled up to 26 July has been extended up to 7 August to transact essential government legislative business.