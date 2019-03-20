Setback to Congress-NCP combine ahead of LS polls: Former Maharashtra MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil joins BJP

Mumbai: In a setback to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in Maharashtra, former party MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil joined the BJP on Wednesday. Ranjitsinh, son of senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, joined the BJP in presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Vijaysinh Mohite Patil is NCP's Lok Sabha member from Madha constituency and a former deputy CM of Maharashtra. Ranjitsinh, who was a Rajya Sabha member of the NCP, said he was disappointed with top NCP leadership.

This is the latest setback to the Congress-NCP combine, after Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil joined the BJP recently.

There was also speculation that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil tendered his resignation as Leader of Opposition to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on moral grounds.

