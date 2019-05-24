Co-presented by


Serampore Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:17:14 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Kalyan Banerjee 637,707 Votes 46% Votes
BJP Debjit Sarkar 539,171 Votes 38% Votes
CPI(M) Tirthankar Ray 152,281 Votes 11% Votes
INC Debabrata Biswas 32,509 Votes 2% Votes
Nota Nota 20,501 Votes 1% Votes
IND Mangal Sarkar 5,092 Votes 0% Votes
IND Swapan Manna 4,257 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Lachman Rajak 2,593 Votes 0% Votes
IND Avash Munshi 2,272 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Pradyut Chowdhuri 1,886 Votes 0% Votes
RJASP Prabhash Chandra Kar 1,772 Votes 0% Votes
IUC Kashinath Murmu 1,664 Votes 0% Votes
Serampore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 16,24,038 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,47,931

Female electors: 7,76,107

Assembly Constituencies: Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Uttarpara, Serampore , Champdani, Chanditala, Jangipara

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Panchla Assembly segment shifted to Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ali Akbar Khandokar of TMC won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 elections, Santasri Chatterjee of the CPM won the seat. However, he lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC in 2009 elections. Banerjee is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Serampore, an industrial zone in West Bengal, is one of the three constituencies in the state where voters from Hindi speaking states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are a major factor.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:17:14 IST

