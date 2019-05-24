Serampore Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Serampore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 16,24,038 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,47,931

Female electors: 7,76,107

Assembly Constituencies: Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Uttarpara, Serampore , Champdani, Chanditala, Jangipara

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Panchla Assembly segment shifted to Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ali Akbar Khandokar of TMC won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 elections, Santasri Chatterjee of the CPM won the seat. However, he lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC in 2009 elections. Banerjee is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Serampore, an industrial zone in West Bengal, is one of the three constituencies in the state where voters from Hindi speaking states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are a major factor.

