Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil says party will continue to push for alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 30, 2018 18:34:47 IST

Mumbai: The BJP will continue to push for an alliance with the Shiv Sena "till the end", senior party leader and Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

Representational image. Reuters

He added that if the two parties, currently partners in the state government but constantly at loggerheads, came together, the opposition Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress would be "nowhere".

"If one sees the results of the two Lok Sabha bypolls, the MLC elections for six local bodies constituencies and four teachers'/graduates' constituencies, the BJP and Shiv Sena have polled maximum votes. The Congress and NCP have lost miserably," Patil told reporters in Mumbai. "If we both come together, the two opposition parties will be nowhere," he added.

The BJP had defeated Shiv Sena in the recent Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll, while the Congress nominee forfeited his deposit. In the legislative council biennial polls, BJP snatched the Latur-Beed-Osmanabad local bodies and the Konkan graduates' seats from the NCP. The Sena defeated the NCP in the Parbhani-Hingoli and Nashik local bodies seats.

"We will continue to push for an alliance with Shiv Sena till the end. Differences can be resolved. However, if Shiv Sena doesn't change its stand of going alone, BJP too will fight on its own," the senior BJP leader said.

When asked about the fresh face off between the two allies over the Nanar refinery project, Patil said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would explain the project to the Sena.

Sena ministers in the Maharashtra government had, on 27 June, registered a protest against an MoU signed in connection with the $44 billion refinery project, transport minister and senior Sena leader Diwakar Raote had told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that day.

An MoU was signed on June 25 between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Saudi Aramco to take a stake in the proposed refinery in the Konkan region.


