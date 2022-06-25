Sena executive authorises Uddhav Thackeray to take action against rebels, says no other outfit can use Balasaheb's name

Earlier in the day, Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai. Security has also been beefed up outside rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's home in Thane

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorising Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

The executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray.

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut said.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," Raut told reporters.

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 or curfew in Mumbai. The move comes after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the office of an MLA belonging to rebel leader Eknath Shinde's camp.

Earlier in the day, Section 144 was imposed in Shinde's stronghold Thane. Security has also been beefed up outside his home in the city.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers vandalise office of the party's MLA Tanaji Sawant in Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/LXRSLPxYJC — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

On Friday, the police went on an alert after receiving information that "Shiv Sainiks were expected to hit the streets."

