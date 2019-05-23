Secunderabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: G Kishan Reddy of BJP wins

Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 1,893,741 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,57,397

Male electors: 5,46,289

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jubilee Hills, Amberpet, Nampally, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Bandaru Dattatraya won the general elections from this constituency. Congress party’s M Anjan Kumar Yadav won the election in 2004 and 2009. In 2014, however, Yadav lost the seat to Dattatraya.

Demographics: This constituency is the only BJP seat in Telangana. Coming under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, Secunderabad has a population of 2,17,910, according to the 2011 Census. Primarily an urban constituency, it has a fair number of Muslim voters -- 12.19 percent of the total population. With former Union minister for labour Bandaru Dattatraya not participating in the race this time, BJP is looking for a fresh face. Meanwhile both Anjan Kumar Yadav and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin have thrown their hats into the race for a Congress party ticket.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.