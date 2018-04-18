SC/ST Act: Tamil Nadu government to file review petition in Supreme Court; state joins Kerala

Chennai: AIADMK ruled-Tamil Nadu will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its order modifying certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, joining Kerala and three BJP-ruled states in taking such a step.

The decision was arrived at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswamy with his cabinet colleagues, including his deputy O Panneerselvam and officials on Wednesday, an official release said.

"The chief minister directed that a review petition be filed in the Supreme Court immediately in the interest of SC/ST members," it added.

The apex court recently laid down guidelines to prevent the alleged misuse of the Act.

Dalit groups have, however, vehemently protested against the verdict, saying it dilutes the law and will lead to a rise in cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and tribes.

The Centre has already filed a plea, seeking review of the Supreme Court directive in the wake of large-scale protests by Dalit organisations.

Kerala, where the CPM is in power, had also filed a review petition even as BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which has reportedly taken steps to implement the Supreme Court order, have now decided to put its execution in abeyance and approach the apex court for a review on a nudge from the party's top brass.

In its 20 March order, the apex court had said the law's misuse had led innocent citizens were being framed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention when the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was originally enacted.