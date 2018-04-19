You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

SC verdict on judge Loya's death: Ravi Shankar Prasad urges Rahul Gandhi not to fight political battles through court corridors

Politics FP Staff Apr 19, 2018 17:41:45 IST

As political war continues over the Supreme Court verdict on Justice BH Loya's death, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the Opposition for politicisation of judge BH Loya's death, media reports said. Prasad said he has the copy of the Supreme Court judgment and the BJP condemns with all the authorities at its command the reckless allegations made against the party president it the course of the court proceedings.

Mentioning that Rahul visited the president and made several allegations, Prasad said, "Court said political battles must be fought on political grounds. It clearly means that the case was fought as a political battle against our party president Amit Shah. I urge Rahul Gandhi not to fight political battles through corridors of court."

"This case was not activated to serve the public interest but to serve the interests of Congress and damage the interests of BJP, our party president Amit Shah, in particular," Prasad said on the Supreme Court's dismissal of pleas seeking SIT probe in the judge Loya death case. The BJP national president also said that since the apex court stated there are no grounds to suspect foul play in judge Loya's death, it should not have been questioned. "Questions were raised on Supreme Court and High Court judges during the probe even though four judicial officers' report were examined and the court has stated the procedure was followed. Senior leaders of BJP did not speak because the matter was in courts," Prasad said. During the entire court proceedings, taunts were made against the judges of Bombay High Court, he added. Later Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned how the law minister has a copy of the judgment.

Earlier on Thursday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said the Supreme Court order rejecting the plea for a probe into the death of judge Loya has sent out a clear message that the judiciary cannot be "misled" by allegations based on the political vendetta. The minister, who posted a series of tweets, also came down heavily on "several attempts" to target the BJP and its top leaders through "fake" cases.

"It is extremely unfortunate that there have been several attempts of targeting the BJP and assassinating the character of its top leaders on the basis of ‘fake facts'. These attempts have failed miserably once again," he said on Twitter.

The home minister said the Supreme Court order has also raised serious questions about the intention of filing such PILs.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 17:41 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores