SC verdict on judge Loya's death: Ravi Shankar Prasad urges Rahul Gandhi not to fight political battles through court corridors

As political war continues over the Supreme Court verdict on Justice BH Loya's death, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the Opposition for politicisation of judge BH Loya's death, media reports said. Prasad said he has the copy of the Supreme Court judgment and the BJP condemns with all the authorities at its command the reckless allegations made against the party president it the course of the court proceedings.

Mentioning that Rahul visited the president and made several allegations, Prasad said, "Court said political battles must be fought on political grounds. It clearly means that the case was fought as a political battle against our party president Amit Shah. I urge Rahul Gandhi not to fight political battles through corridors of court."

"This case was not activated to serve the public interest but to serve the interests of Congress and damage the interests of BJP, our party president Amit Shah, in particular," Prasad said on the Supreme Court's dismissal of pleas seeking SIT probe in the judge Loya death case. The BJP national president also said that since the apex court stated there are no grounds to suspect foul play in judge Loya's death, it should not have been questioned. "Questions were raised on Supreme Court and High Court judges during the probe even though four judicial officers' report were examined and the court has stated the procedure was followed. Senior leaders of BJP did not speak because the matter was in courts," Prasad said. During the entire court proceedings, taunts were made against the judges of Bombay High Court, he added. Later Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned how the law minister has a copy of the judgment.

Intriguing indeed! How does the Law Min, Ravi Shankar Prasad have a copy of Supreme Court judgement in #JudgeLoya case, when neither the public nor the press or advocates have got a copy yet? And the Supreme Court web site is hacked. So much for transparency & fairness! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 19, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said the Supreme Court order rejecting the plea for a probe into the death of judge Loya has sent out a clear message that the judiciary cannot be "misled" by allegations based on the political vendetta. The minister, who posted a series of tweets, also came down heavily on "several attempts" to target the BJP and its top leaders through "fake" cases.

"It is extremely unfortunate that there have been several attempts of targeting the BJP and assassinating the character of its top leaders on the basis of ‘fake facts'. These attempts have failed miserably once again," he said on Twitter.

The home minister said the Supreme Court order has also raised serious questions about the intention of filing such PILs.

