SC verdict on judge Loya's death: Prakash Javadekar slams Congress' questions, calls them 'meaningless'

Bengaluru: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday rubbished Congress' questions relating to the Supreme Court verdict rejecting a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged mysterious death of judge BH Loya.

"The Congress can raise any number of questions. They are all meaningless," he told reporters.

The fact of the matter is that the Supreme Court has rejected the pleas seeking an independent probe into Justice Loya's"death and reaffirmed that he died of natural causes, Javadekar said.

Referring to the apex court verdict, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala had raised 10 questions relating to the case as he flayed the judgment and noted that the issue of criminality can be decided only through a probe.

Surjewala also had said it was a "sad letter day" in the"country's history and pitched for a fair probe into the" matter.

He also had attacked BJP for alleging that the "invisible" hand behind the petitions was that of Gandhi who tried to use the judiciary for "character assassination" of its chief Amit Shah.

Hitting out at Surjewala, Javadekar said Gandhi made capital of it by addressing a press conference and taking 150 MPs to the doorsteps of the President of India.

Javadekar said the apex court dismissed the pleas, saying it was politically motivated.

"The Supreme Court found the PIL politically motivated and hence, it dismissed it, and who was behind these petitions? Congress.It wanted to frame Amit Shah," he said.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi and Congress for trying to "frame" Shah and BJP, Javadekar said Congress was resorting to "dirty politics" in desperation as it was losing elections in every state.

"The Congress is going to lose Karnataka too," he added.