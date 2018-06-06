You are here:
SC to hear plea seeking Sharad Yadav's eviction from official bungalow in Delhi on Thursday

Politics IANS Jun 06, 2018 18:27:14 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a plea by Janata Dal (United)'s Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh that seeks to oust his erstwhile colleague Sharad Yadav from his official bungalow at Tughlaq Road in Lutyens' Delhi.

File image of former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav. PTI

The vacation bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Wednesday adjourned a hearing on the plea for Thursday on request by the Yadav's counsel.

Yadav, along with Ali Anwar, were disqualified as Rajya Sabha members after they rebelled against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after breaking away from the Grand Alliance comprising the JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

Singh has moved the top court challenging a Delhi High Court order which refused to interfere with his disqualification and allowed him to continue to stay in the official residence until his plea against his disqualification from the Upper House is decided.

The high court had also allowed Yadav to draw allowances and perquisites. The court issued a notice on Singh's plea on 18 May, 2018.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 18:27 PM

