New Delhi: In a big setback to Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to give urgent hearing on the former Maharashtra chief minister's plea seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

The court added that the matter will require constitution of a bench and take some time to be listed.

Former Maharashtra CM Thackeray and his supporters have filed two petitions in the Supreme Court.

The first petition pertains to the the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs, while the second, which was filed on Friday, challenges the Governor’s decision to call rebel MLA Eknath Shinde to form the government on 30 June.

The bench was to hear the petitions on trust vote issues, appointment of chief whip in the Assembly by the newly-elected Speaker and disqualification pleas pending against 16 rebel Sena MLAs.

With at least four different petitions still pending before the top court, all eyes were on what the Supreme Court would do in this case.

