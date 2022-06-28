No work for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra, they can rest in Guwahati till 11 July: Sanjay Raut after SC's order

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that more than half of the rebel Sena MLAs are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray faction

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case, on Tuesday reacted to the Supreme Court's order of allowing Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by 11 July. "It's an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) till 11 July. There is no work for them in Maharashtra," he said.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut today claimed that more than half of the rebel Sena MLAs are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim relief to Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and his rebel group by extending the time to file response to the disqualification notice sent by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker till 12 July.

The deadline earlier was set to expire on 27 June. It was extended by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala heard the petitions filed by the Shinde faction challenging the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs as well as appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader.

"As an interim measure, the time granted by Deputy Speaker, to the petitioners or other similarly placed MLAs to submit their submissions today by 5.30 pm, stands extended till 12 July," the court ordered.

The apex court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they can always approach it in case of illegality.

"More than half of the rebel MLAs are in touch with us, they have been holed up there... They support us and they will come back," Raut said.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday, told the reporters that there are a group of 15 to 16 people (lawmakers) who are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

"There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage and morality," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"They conceived entire conspiracy when Uddhav Thackeray was incapacitated as a chief minister to work 24 by 7; even then he was working. Whoever wants to come back, our doors are open...if those in revolt are truly courageous, resign and have courage to stand in front of us," the Maharashtra minister.

He also said that before the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs should take a "morality test". "CRPF, Army deployed at the hotel (in Guwahati) where there are floods. Instead, they should be deployed for Kashmiri Pandits," Aaditya Thackeray said.

