You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

SC notice to West Bengal govt on delay in release of BJP activist arrested for posting meme on Mamata Banerjee

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2019 13:15:05 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday issued a show cause notice to the West Bengal government on a contempt plea over the delay in releasing the BJP activist who was arrested for allegedly posting a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

SC notice to West Bengal govt on delay in release of BJP activist arrested for posting meme on Mamata Banerjee

BJP Youth Wing leader Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a meme of Mamata Banerjee. ANI

In the petition, it has been alleged that there was a delay in releasing activist Priyanka Sharma, despite the apex court's order granting bail to her.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others on the contempt plea filed by the activist's brother Rajib Sharma.

Priyanka Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested on 10 May by the West Bengal Police under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The arrest was made on a complaint by a local Trinamool Congress leader.

On 14 May, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court had granted bail to Priyanka Sharma.

Rajib Sharma has approached the apex court alleging that there was a delay of over 24 hours in releasing his sister from jail, despite the court's 14 May order.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 13:15:05 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores