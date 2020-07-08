SC notice to Tamil Nadu Speaker on DMK's plea to decide on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs
P Dhanapal allegedly delayed a decision on the membership of AIADMK MLAs who voted against the E Planiswami govt in 2017
Chennai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on a plea against him for allegedly delaying a decision on the anti-defection proceedings against 11 AIADMK MLAs who voted against the Edappadi Palaniswami government in a confidence motion in 2017.
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notice to the Speaker and posts the matter for hearing after four weeks.
The plea was filed by DMK leader R Sakkrapani, seeking a direction to Dhanapal to decide forthwith upon the disqualification petition pending before him since March 20, 2017 against 11 AIADMK MLAs.
The plea further contended that the inaction of Speaker in not deciding the issue despite an order of the apex court on February 14, 2020, was "arbitrary".
