Sawantwadi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sawantwadi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Sindhudurg district.

Constituency Name—Sawantwadi

Constituency Number—270

District Name—Sindhudurg

Total Electors—224371

Female Electors—110940

Male Electors—113431

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, the two-time winner Deepak Vasant Kesarkar of Shiv Sena won with 70,902 votes against Teli Rajan Krishna of BJP who received just 29,710 votes in his favour.

In 2009, he stood in elections on NCP's ticket to defeat former MLA Dalvi Shivram Gopal of Shiv Sena.

He won with 63,430 votes against the runner-up's 45,012 votes. In 2004, Dalvi Shivram Gopal won with 39,152 votes against his close competition Bhonsale Pravin Prataprao of NCP's 34,868 votes.

In 1999, Dalvi defeated NCP's Pravin Prataprao Bhonsle who ruled over this constituency since 1990 Assembly elections.

In 2019, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar of Shiv Sena will defend his seat against Prakash Gopal Redkar of MNS, Baban Salgaonkar of NCP, Sudhakar Mangaonkar of BSP along with independent candidates like Ajinkya Gawade and Rajan Krishna Teli among other opponents.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .