Savner Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Savner Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC)

Constituency Name – Savner

Constituency Number – 49

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 3,10,581

Female Electors – 1,50,581

Male Electors – 1,60,000

Third Gender – 0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In the 2004 Assembly election in Maharashtra, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar won from this constituency as an Independent candidate. In 2009, Kedar again won the seat, but this time as a member of the Congress party, against BJP's Ashish Ranjit Deshmukh. In 2014, Kedar of Congress won for the third time in a row another time with 84,630 votes.

In the 2019 election, incumbent Congress MLA Kedar is up against BJP's Rajeev Bhaskarrao Potdar. Also in the fray are Pramod Vyankatrao Bagade of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Sanchayata Sudesh Patil from Bahujan Samaj Party, among others.

Demographics: The town, located in Nagpur, is known for its textiles, coal and paper industries.

