Satya Pal Malik says 'nobody was sitting beside fax machine' as J&K governor's office 'doesn't receive' letters staking claim

In a strange turn of events amid the political turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir, both PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and JKPC's Sajjad Gani Lone had to send the letters — staking claim to form the government in the state — through email and WhatsApp respectively as the fax machine at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu "didn't receive" them.

While Mufti took to Twitter to inform that she had tried sending the letter which stated that PDP along with the support of National Congress (NC) and the Congress party has a collective strength of 56; Lone posted a WhatsApp screenshot of him sending the letter through the messaging app to the Governor Satya Pal Malik's personal assistant and the later acknowledging the same.

However, this dramatic situation of the fax machine not working at the Governor's office sent social media into a tizzy as shortly after PDP and Lone staking claim, Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly. To this, Mehbooba tweeted:

PS - In todays age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution. 4/4 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

She noted the "jitters" that the very idea of a grand coalition had given the rival BJP and said that her party's request "fell on deaf ears". She wrote that she even tried calling the governor to inform him of the coalition's decision, but he was "unavailable" over the phone.

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah also expressed surprise over the governor's swift decision. "(JK)NC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for months now. It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti sahiba letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears," Abdullah tweeted. Further, reacting sarcastically to the situation, Abdullah share a GIF on Twitter of a fax machine receiving a document and subsequently throwing it into a shredder.

Raj Bhavan Jammu fax machine at work pic.twitter.com/RyLOhvQinc — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018

He then shared a meme to mock the Governor's silence on the political developments, until he finally decided to dissolve the Assembly.

But even as the curious case of dysfunctional fax machine engaged the Twitterati, the BJP was busy defending the governor's decision. "Keeping the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir in mind, can it afford horse-trading and instability? Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties," the party posted on its Twitter handle. "The best option in such a scenario is to go in for a fresh election at the earliest. This assembly cannot produce a stable government." Malik in his defense told CNN News18 that his office was shut because of Eid so he got "no communication from Mehbooba Mufti". "She could have approached me any other day...On a holiday none was sitting next to fax machine," he said.