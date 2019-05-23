Satna Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ganesh Singh of BJP wins

Satna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 14,58,084 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,72,026

Female Electors: 686,058

Assembly Constituencies: Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1998 and 1999 elections, Ramanand Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket. Since 2004, the seat is held by BJP’s Ganesh Singh.

Demography: Once known for being the bastion of former Union Minister Arjun Singh, Satna Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Satna district. The constituency is geographically a part of the Baghelkhand division of the Vindhya region. The constituency, like in other parts of the state, is dominated by voters belonging to the OBC community. Since Satna was home to many tiny princely states, the influence of the Thakur community is still felt. Satna also has a significant tribal population, with some estimates pegging them at around 20 percent of the total population.

