Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Satara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:04:05 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Abhijit Wamanrao Bichukale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Punjabrao Mahadev Patil (Talgaonkar) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shailendra Ramakant Veer 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sagar Sharad Bhise 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Sahadeo Kerappa Aiwale 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Dilip Shrirang Jagtap 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Narendra Annasaheb Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ananda Ramesh Thorawade 0 Votes 0% Votes

Satara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 17,19,998

Female electors: 8,35,978

Male electors: 8,84,020

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Phaltan and Man Assembly seats were removed from the constituency in 2008. Karad North, Karad South and Patan assembly segments were added from erstwhile Karad Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Wai, Koregaon, Karad North, Karad South, Patan, Satara.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:  It's is an NCP stronghold. NCP leader Laxmanrao Pandurang Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Udyanraje Pratapsingh Bhonsle of the NCP has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across large parts of Satara district. The district has a population of 30,03,741 as per Census 2011. A total of 10.76 percent of the population belongs to Scheduled Castes. Its literacy rate is 82.87 percent and the sex ratio is 988. It is one of the least urbanised districts with only 19 percent of its population living in urban areas.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:04:05 IST

