Satara Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Satara Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Satara

Constituency Number—262

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—336208

Female Electors—167305

Male Electors—168894

Third Gender—9

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In Satara constituency, it's a tough contest between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Assembly elections.

In 1999, Abhaysinh Shahumaharaj Bhosale fought on the NCP ticket and won after polling 59,780 votes. His nearest rival was Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale who fought on a BJP ticket and polled 54,417 votes.

In 2004 he defeated Bhonsle Shrimant Chhatrapati with a margin of about 11,000 votes.

In 2009, he won with 1,27,143 against Narendra Mohanrao Patil's 21,365 votes. The current MLA won in 2014 with 97,964 votes against BJP's Pawar Dipak Sahebrao who received 50,151 votes only.

In 2019, BJP is fielding former NCP candidate Abhaysinh Shahumaharaj Bhosale against Deepak Sahebrao Pawar of NCP and Ashok Gorakhnath Dixit of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .