New Delhi: Former close associate of J Jayalalithaa VK Sasikala on Monday questioned the removal of O Panneerselvam (OPS) from AIADMK, saying you cannot force yourself to attain position of power that actually won't last in a veiled reference to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

She said the General Council meeting held today was done for personal interest.

"The General Council meeting held today is definitely invalid because such events should not be held when the case filed by me in the High Court is pending," Sasikala said. She said that MG Ramachandran (MGR) started a separate party because of the wrong situation in the DMK.

"The same situation should not happen to anyone in the party he started. He created a situation where General Secretary should be elected by the grassroots workers, now they're not working in that way," Sasikala added.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK elected EPS as its interim General Secretary after the party passed a resolution to quash the dual leadership structure at the General Council meeting in Vanagaram, Tamil Nadu.

In total, 16 resolutions were adopted. The meeting also expelled rival leader OPS from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer but the defiant leader said his rival EPS has no right to show him the door and rather announced the 'expulsion' of the latter from the party.

Amid a big round of applause from the General Council members, a special resolution moved by senior leader Natham R Viswanathan to remove OPS and his supporters was adopted unanimously.

The resolution accused OPS of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK.

Palaniswami announced Dindukal Srinivasan as the new AIADMK treasurer.

