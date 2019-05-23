Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Sasaram Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:07:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PSP(L) Nirmala Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJVM Dharmraj Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Vidya Jyoti 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Satya Narayan Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Baitha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Meira Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Manoj Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajanikant Choudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raghuni Ram Shastri 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramekbal Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satya Narayan Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Chhedi Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 16,07,474

Female electors: 7,48,350

Male electors: 8,59,397

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Muni Lall won the election in 1999 defeating RJD’s Ram Keshi Bharti. Congress leader Meira Kumar represented the constituency in the next two terms but, she lost to Chhedi Paswan of the BJP in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Kaimur and some parts of Rohtas districts. Situated along the Uttar Pradesh border, the region is part of the Red Corridor and receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:07:43 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:07:43 IST

