Sasaram Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 16,07,474

Female electors: 7,48,350

Male electors: 8,59,397

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Muni Lall won the election in 1999 defeating RJD’s Ram Keshi Bharti. Congress leader Meira Kumar represented the constituency in the next two terms but, she lost to Chhedi Paswan of the BJP in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Kaimur and some parts of Rohtas districts. Situated along the Uttar Pradesh border, the region is part of the Red Corridor and receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.