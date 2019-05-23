Saran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Saran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,39,744

Female electors: 7,05,383

Male electors: 8,33,361

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chapra parliamentary constituency was dissolved to form this seat in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (SC), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: One of the most politically significant constituencies in the country. RJD chief Lalu Prasad was elected from the erstwhile Chapra constituency prior to delimitation. He held the seat in 2009 as well. His wife Rabri Devi contested the 2014 polls but lost to BJP’s Rajib Pratap Rudy.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Saran district. The district has an SC population of 4,74,066 people. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.