Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Saran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:05:49 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BLND Dharamveer Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BINP Juned Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
PVMP Bhisham Kumar Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
VSP Raj Kishore Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabhat Kumar Giri 0 Votes 0% Votes
YKP Ishteyaque Ahmad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sheojee Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lalu Prasad Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raj Kumar Rai (Yadav) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiv Brat Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rajiv Pratap Rudy 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Chandrika Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Saran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,39,744

Female electors: 7,05,383

Male electors: 8,33,361

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chapra parliamentary constituency was dissolved to form this seat in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (SC), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: One of the most politically significant constituencies in the country. RJD chief Lalu Prasad was elected from the erstwhile Chapra constituency prior to delimitation. He held the seat in 2009 as well. His wife Rabri Devi contested the 2014 polls but lost to BJP’s Rajib Pratap Rudy.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Saran district. The district has an SC population of 4,74,066 people. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:05:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile