Saran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Saran Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 20
Total electors: 15,39,744
Female electors: 7,05,383
Male electors: 8,33,361
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. Chapra parliamentary constituency was dissolved to form this seat in 2008
Assembly constituencies: Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (SC), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: One of the most politically significant constituencies in the country. RJD chief Lalu Prasad was elected from the erstwhile Chapra constituency prior to delimitation. He held the seat in 2009 as well. His wife Rabri Devi contested the 2014 polls but lost to BJP’s Rajib Pratap Rudy.
Demographics: It covers large parts of Saran district. The district has an SC population of 4,74,066 people. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:05:49 IST