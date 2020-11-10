Sarairanjan Election Result 2020: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Choudhary up against RJD's Arvind Kumar Sahni
Sarairanjan Election Result 2020 | Choudhary, who is a five-term legislator, is reportedly a close confidant of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar
Sarairanjan Election Result 2020: All eyes will be on the Sarairanjan seat in the Samastipur district as Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary is in the fray on a JD(U) ticket. Sitting MLA Choudhary is contesting the seat against RJD's Arvind Kumar Sahni.
Choudhary, who is a five-term legislator, is said to be a close confidant of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
In 2015, Choudhary had won the seat with 53.23 percent vote share (81,055 votes). BJP's candidate Ranjeet Nirgumi came second with 47,011 votes, or 30.87 percent of the vote share.
Notably, the JD(U) fought the 2015 polls as part of the Grand Alliance with Congress and RJD. However, Nitish broke off from the alliance in 2017 and formed a new government in coalition with the BJP.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
In 2010, Choudhary had defeated Ramashray Sahni of the RJD by a margin of 17,557 votes.
Here is information about the Sarairanjan constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,76,320
Number of male voters: 1,46,792
Number of female voters: 1,28,981
Number of transgender voters: 5
Voter turnout in 2020: 59 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 59.33 percent
