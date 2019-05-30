Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State 2019: Muzaffarnagar MP takes oath of office

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won the Lok Sabha polls from Muzaffarnagar seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes against Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh.

In 2014, Balyan had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party's Kadir Rana by a huge margin of over four lakh votes from the same seat. After the 2014 polls, he was appointed the minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the NDA government.

On 11 April, Balyan had alleged fake voting in his constituency, claiming that faces of "burqa-clad" voters were not being verified by poll officials.

Balyan was one of the BJP leaders accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

In June 2018, a court in Muzaffarnagar had issued non-bailable warrants against several politicians, one of whom was Balyan.