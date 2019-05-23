Sangrur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: AAP's Bhagwant Mann leading by over 1 Lakh votes

Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,24,743

Female electors: 6,66,546

Male electors: 7,58,197

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Lehra and Sunam Assembly constituencies were moved from Patiala Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Lehra, Dirba (SC), Sunam, Bhadaur (SC), Barnala, Mehal Kalan (SC), Malerkotla, Dhuri, Sangrur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann won the seat in 1999. In 2004, SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa won the seat but lost to Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla in 2009. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann clinched the seat in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sangrur district. The district population is 16,55,169 comprising 8,78,029 males and 7,77,140 females, as per Census 2011. The sex ratio is 855 and the literacy rate is 67.99 percent. The district has an SC population of 4,61,609 people.

