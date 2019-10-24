Sangole Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Associate Partner

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 16:02:58 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Rajaram Damu Kalebag 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parmeshwar P. Gejage 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Navnath Bira Madane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohan Vishnu Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajashritai Dattatreya Nagane-patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NRSP Tukaram Keshav Shendage 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Vishnu Krishna Yalmar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Vinod Alias Kalidas Vishwanath Kasabe 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Umesh Dyanu Mandale 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVA Laxman Sopan Hake 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Haridas Bapuso Walake 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bandu Agatrao Gadhire 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Adv. Shankar Bhagwan Sargar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Adv. Shahajibabu Rajaram Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bapusaheb Chandu Thokale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bharat Digambar Gadhire 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Engr. Baliram Sukhdev More 0 Votes 0% Votes
PWPI Dr.aniket Chandrakant Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Sudarshan Murlidhar Gherade 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Dipakaba Bapuso Salunkhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
Sangole Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra. 

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Sangole Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. News18

Constituency Name—Sangole

Constituency Number—253

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—292482

Female Electors—137078

Male Electors—155402

Third Gender – 2

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) candidate Deshmukh Ganpatrao Annasaheb was victorious in all assembly elections held from 1999 to 2014.

In 2014, Deshmukh won the seat by securing 94,374 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Adv. Shahajibapu Rajaram Patil's 69,150 votes. Likewise in 2009, Deshmukh defeated Patil who represented Congress by securing 86,548 votes in his favour. In 2004, Deshmukh won this seat against the Patil by securing a whopping 1,00,000 votes against Congress candidate Patil's 79,404 votes. In 1999, Deshmukh came to power by garnering 93,819 votes against Patil who contested independently and managed 53,485 votes only.   

In 2019 elections, PWPI is fielding Dr.Aniket Chandrakant Deshmukh against Dipakaba Bapuso Salunkhe of NCP, Adv. Shahajibabu Rajaram Patil of Shiv Sena and Vinod Alias Kalidas Vishwanath Kasabe of BSP among others.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 16:02:58 IST

