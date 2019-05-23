Co-presented by


Sangli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:03:09 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SWP Vishal Prakashbapu Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Dr. Rajendra Namdev Kavathekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abhijit Wamanrao Awade-Bichukle 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adhikrao Sampat Channe 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dattatraya Pandit Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLP Ananda Shankar Nalage (Patil) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhaktraj Raghunath Thigale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narayan Chandar Mulik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Himmat Pandurang Koli 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sanjaykaka Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shankar (Dada) Mane 0 Votes 0% Votes
Sangli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 44

Total electors: 16,49,107

Female electors: 7,87,525

Male electors: 8,61,582

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Palus-Kadegaon Assembly segment was created in 2008. Tasgaon and Kavathe Mahankal Assembly seats were merged. Bhilwadi Wangi Assembly constituency was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Miraj, Sangli (SC), Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, Jat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Prakash Vasantrao Patil won the seat in 1999 and was succeeded by Congress candidate Prakash Vasantdada Patil in 2004. However, the latter passed away in 2005 and his son Pratik Prakashbapu Patil won the seat in the 2006 bypoll and continued till 2014. He lost to BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Sangli district. The district has a population of 28,22,143 people as per Census 2011. It is one of the least urbanised districts in the state and is the largest turmeric producing districts in Maharashtra. The sex ratio in the district is 966 females per 1,000 males and the literacy rate is 81.48 percent.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:03:09 IST

