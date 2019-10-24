Sangli Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sangli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district — Miraj.

Constituency Name—Sangli

Constituency Number—282

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—323646

Female Electors—159085

Male Electors—164528

Third Gender—33

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, the BJP candidate Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Dada Hari Gadgil secured 80,497 votes against Congress candidate Madan Vishwanath Patil’s 66,040 votes for the seat.

In 2009, BJP candidate Sambhaji Hari Pawar secured 77,404 votes against Congress candidate Madan Vishwanath Patil’s 66,240 votes for the seat.

In 2004, independent candidate Madan Vishwanath Patil secured 66,563 votes against BJP candidate Pawar Sambhaji Hari’s 39,796 votes.

In 1999, Congress candidate Patil Dinakar Tukaram won the seat by securing 56,573 votes against JD(S) candidate Pawar Sambhaji Hari’s 33,415 votes.

In 2019, Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Dada Hari Gadgil will be defending his seat against Congress candidate Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil, BSP' Suresh Tukaram Saratikar along with independent candidates including Patil Santosh Bapurao, Bandgar Nanaso Balaso and Ravindra Mallu Kadam among others.

