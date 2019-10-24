Sangamner Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sangamner Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Sangamner

Constituency Number—217

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—269283

Female Electors—129528

Male Electors— 139755

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–The incumbent MLA and Congress candidate, Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat has won all the Assembly elections held since 1985. In 2014, Balasaheb won this seat with 1,03,564 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Aher Janardan Mhatarba’s 44,759 votes for the seat. In 2009, Balasaheb secured 96,686 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Kute Babasaheb Dhondiba’s 41,310 votes. In 2004, Balasaheb won the elections by securing 1,20,058 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Sambhajirao Ramchandra Thorat’s 44,301 votes for the seat. In 1999, Balasaheb won with 61,975 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Gulve Bapusaheb Namdeo‘s 40,524 votes.

In 2019, Congress candidate Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat will defend his seat against Navale Sahebrao Ramachandra of Shiv Sena and Sharad Dyandev Gorde of MNS among other opponents.

