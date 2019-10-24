Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Sangamner Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 09:21:03 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMKP Sampat Maruti Kolekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Sharad Dnyandev Gorde 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Thorat Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Navale Sahebrao Ramchandra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kaliram Bahiru Popalghat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Avinash Haushiram Bhor 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bapu Paraji Randhir 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Bapusaheb Bhagvat Tajane 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Sangamner is the 217th constituency of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 269283 voters of which 1,39,755 are male and 1,29,528 are female voters

  • Vijay Thorat of the Congress won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Sangamner Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Representational image. AP

Constituency Name—Sangamner
Constituency Number—217
District Name—Ahmednagar
Total Electors—269283
Female Electors—129528
Male Electors— 139755
Third Gender—0
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–The incumbent MLA and Congress candidate, Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat has won all the Assembly elections held since 1985. In 2014, Balasaheb won this seat with 1,03,564 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Aher Janardan Mhatarba’s 44,759 votes for the seat. In 2009, Balasaheb  secured 96,686 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Kute Babasaheb Dhondiba’s 41,310 votes. In 2004, Balasaheb  won the elections by securing 1,20,058 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Sambhajirao Ramchandra Thorat’s 44,301 votes for the seat. In 1999, Balasaheb  won with 61,975 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Gulve Bapusaheb Namdeo‘s 40,524 votes.

In 2019, Congress candidate Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat will defend his seat against Navale Sahebrao Ramachandra of Shiv Sena and Sharad Dyandev Gorde of MNS among other opponents.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 09:21:03 IST

