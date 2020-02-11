You are here:
Sangam Vihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Feb 11, 2020 17:04:57 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Dinesh Mohaniya 75,345 Votes 64.58% Votes
JDU Shiv Charan Lal Gupta 32,823 Votes 28.13% Votes
INC Poonam Azad 2,604 Votes 2.23% Votes
BSP Suresh Choudhary 2,930 Votes 2.51% Votes
PPID Kali Paswan 500 Votes 0.43% Votes
MNP Rambhavan Ojha 615 Votes 0.53% Votes
SBP Harit Kumar 144 Votes 0.12% Votes
IND Maya 540 Votes 0.46% Votes
IND Sachin Choudhary 293 Votes 0.25% Votes

  • Incumbent MLA Dinesh Mohaniya of Aam Aadmi Party faces SCL Gupta of the JD(U) and Poonam Azad of the Congress in Sangam Vihar

  • The constituency, which is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will go to the polls on 8 February

  • BJP has not fielded its candidate from the Assembly constituency as per its seat-sharing agreement with NDA partner JD(U)

  • The constituency lacks several basic civic amenities like sewage lines, water and electricity

Sangam Vihar Assembly Election 2020 | The Aam Aadmi Party's Dinesh Mohaniya has won the election from Sangam Vihar against the Janata Dal (United)'s Shiv Charan Lal Gupta by a margin of 42,522 votes.

Situated on the frontier of Delhi, Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency is largely surrounded by jungles and houses Asia’s biggest unauthorised colony. The constituency lacks several basic civic amenities like sewage lines, water and electricity. In fact, the constituency is particularly known for facing an acute water crisis. However, the incumbent MLA Dinesh Mohaniya of the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that his party has laid down 70 percent of the pipelines in the area.

File image of AAP leader Dinesh Mohaniya. Twitter@DineshMohaniya

Interestingly, Mohaniya is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. This election, he facing former BJP MLA SCL Gupta, who is contesting on a JD(U) ticket and Poonam Azad of Congress. BJP has not fielded a candidate from the Assembly constituency as per its seat-sharing agreement with NDA partner JD(U).

The municipal wards within this constituency include Sangam Vihar C, Sangam Vihar D, Sangam Vihar E, Tughlaqabad Extension. The constituency, which is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will go to the polls on 8 February.

Here's a brief profile on the constituency:

Constituency Name: Sangam Vihar
Constituency Number: 49
District Name: South Delhi
Total Electors: 1,64,019
Female Electors: 66,547
Male Electors: 97,459
Third Gender: 13
Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: In 2013 and 2015 polls, Dinesh Mohaniya of the AAP won the seat. Both times, he had defeated Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of the BJP. While in 2013, Mohaniya defeated Gupta by a margin of just 777 votes, the last election saw Mohaniya winning the election by a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Demographics: One-fifth of the electorate in Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency belongs to the Muslim community. Jats are also found in good numbers in this constituency. People living in unauthorised colonies, a large number of them from Purvanchal region, form a significant chunk of the electorate in the constituency.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 17:04:57 IST

