Sambalpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:36:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BPHP Ashutosh Kumar Hanuman 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Atma Ram Supkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Nabakishore Pradhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Prabhat Kumar Dharua 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Binay Ocean 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sarat Pattanayak 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Md. Mustukim 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Santoshini Karna 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kanhu Charan Sanbad 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Nitesh Ganga Deb 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Nalini Kanta Pradhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 3

Total Electors: 12,97,098 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,69,036

Female Electors: 6,28,062

Assembly Constituencies: Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Chhendipada, Athmallik

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Three constituencies of Sambhalpur went to Bargarh, while two constituencies from defunct Deogarh constituency became part of it.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections, Prasanna Acharya of the BJD won the seat. In the 2009 polls, Amarnath Pradhan of the Congress won the seat only to lose it in the next election to BJD’s Nagendra Pradhan.

Demography: Sambalpur is considered the political nerve-centre of Western Odisha, a region which is considered a traditional BJP bastion. The eponymous Lok Sabha constituency is spread across Anugul, Debagarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. While not a reserved seat, the constituency has a sizeable number of tribal and Schedule Castes voters, who together form little less than 50 percent of the total electorate.

 

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

