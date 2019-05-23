Sambalpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 3

Total Electors: 12,97,098 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,69,036

Female Electors: 6,28,062

Assembly Constituencies: Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Chhendipada, Athmallik

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Three constituencies of Sambhalpur went to Bargarh, while two constituencies from defunct Deogarh constituency became part of it.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections, Prasanna Acharya of the BJD won the seat. In the 2009 polls, Amarnath Pradhan of the Congress won the seat only to lose it in the next election to BJD’s Nagendra Pradhan.

Demography: Sambalpur is considered the political nerve-centre of Western Odisha, a region which is considered a traditional BJP bastion. The eponymous Lok Sabha constituency is spread across Anugul, Debagarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. While not a reserved seat, the constituency has a sizeable number of tribal and Schedule Castes voters, who together form little less than 50 percent of the total electorate.

